Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 1 Cooksville Road, Pembroke



New Listing Alert: 1 Cooksville Road, Pembroke : Secluded and private area of homes in the Pembroke School System that you would never know was there! Set back in this cabin /lot is pretty neat location- Great lot and a rustic cabin that is roomier than you would think and would be a great winter project that could give you good returns. Click here for more information on this listing.



19 Wood Street, Batavia: Super affordable city home! These owners did all the big things for you-now its just a matter of you making it your own! Roof, all windows, furnace, hot water tank, and upgraded 150 amp electrical panel-what else is there? Rooms are spacious, there was a 1/2 bath added on first floor, new laminate flooring just done in the kitchen, and brand new back steps leading inside to back mudroom. All appliances are staying. The front porch is cute, and the yard, both front and back, is super cute and loaded with flowers. Back yard is fully fenced and is selling with the hot tub! There is a detached garage but currently used as the place to hang out-both summer and winte, because there is wood stove as well! These owners do not pay flood insurance. A lot of space for the money, definitely worth checking out! Click here for more information on this listing.

16 Ellsworth Avenue, Batavia. This is a super home! Solid, ready to move in, super clean and updated throughout AND conveniently located to everything-schools, library, parks and shopping. This home is so spacious and well laid out – extra large rooms nice kitchen cabinetry, new flooring through out, and 2 full large baths, one on each floor. There is also off of kitchen, a large pantry room with laundry hookup-so convenient! Three bedrooms and full bath upstairs, the master bedroom is oversized with pretty wood accents and nice lighting. There is also full attic - if you need more storage. As well as a freshly painted, clean and bright basement area for all the rest or a place to work. Cute fenced in back yard and drive...this a great home! Click here for more information on this listing.

Call Reliant Real Estate today 585-344-home (4663).