Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 16 Ellsworth Avenue, Batavia



This is a super home. Solid, ready to move in, super clean and updated throughout! Conveniently located to everything – schools, library, parks and shopping.

This home is so spacious and well laid out with extra large rooms, nice kitchen cabinetry, new flooring through out and two full large baths -- one on each floor. Off of kitchen is a large pantry room with laundry hookup – so convenient! Three bedrooms and full bath upstairs, the master bedroom is oversized with pretty wood accents and nice lighting.

There's also full attic, if you need more storage as well a freshly painted, clean and bright basement area for all the rest or a place to work. Cute fenced in back yard and drive...this a great home! Click here to view this listing. Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today, (585) 344-home (4663).