Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

September 16, 2020 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 16 Ellsworth Avenue, Batavia

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, New Listings, Homes for Sale..


This is a super home. Solid, ready to move in, super clean and updated throughout! Conveniently located to everything – schools, library, parks and shopping.

This home is so spacious and well laid out with extra large rooms, nice kitchen cabinetry, new flooring through out and two full large baths -- one on each floor. Off of kitchen is a large pantry room with laundry hookup – so convenient! Three bedrooms and full bath upstairs, the master bedroom is oversized with pretty wood accents and nice lighting.

There's also full attic, if you need more storage as well a freshly painted, clean and bright basement area for all the rest or a place to work. Cute fenced in back yard and drive...this a great home! Click here to view this listing. Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today, (585) 344-home (4663).

Calendar

September 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button