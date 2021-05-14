Sponsored Post: New listing alert from Reliant Real Estate; 43 S. Main St., Elba



New Listing Alert: 43 S. Main St., Elba . ​True Craftsman home known as the "Porter Mansion of Elba."

This stately home took more than two years to build! It boasts large beautiful rooms, gorgeous woodwork, wide-pegged hardwoods and features intricate crown moldings. Dining room has two arched built-in must-see glassed china cabinets. Sunken living room has three sets of French doors leading to beautiful yard and covered patio.

Upstairs has master bedroom with fireplace leading to a beautiful white-tiled bath. There are four additional bedrooms boasting walk-in closets. Third floor known to locals as "the ballroom" has four built-in benches and a spring-loaded hardwood floor; it's now used as game room. There is also a full bath there.

Well kept and modernized throughout the years with new gas boiler in the fall of 2019 as well as H2O tank, painting of exterior in 2020, kitchen and baths have all been modernized, updated electrical panel, some new carpeting upstairs as well as most hardwood on second floor refinished AND an amazing slate roof!

So many neat architectural gems spread throughout this amazing home AND if that is not enough room there's a 40' X 60' pole barn on this well-maintained 1.3 acre Village lot. Delayed negotiations until 5/22 @12:00.