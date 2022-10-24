Sponsored Post: New Listing for Reliant Real Estate; 3861 Ridge Road, Elba



3861 Ridge Road, Elba. This home literally is "last home on the road"! Located at end of Ridge Road in the Elba School District this home is perfectly country, secluded & private and surrounded by fields with great views! Solid and super well kept; this home will surprise you with all it has to offer! Completely renovated and upgraded as well as new addition (sq ft not reflected in tax records) with great room/family room AND three car/shop that makes life easy and enjoyable for those that want a great shop to hang out and putter in! Also literally just put end touches on complete kitchen remodel and laundry room that makes domestic life enjoyable! First floor master suite, super cozy living room with wood stove and fieldstone hearth, large bedrooms and super cool family room with dry bar and that is so big that there is room to enclose - a 4th bedroom if desired! All this is situated on almost acre lot but seems endless with all that surrounds you! There is awesome extra large and wide composite front porch for nice nites and pretty back patio outlooking private back yard AND 2 additional outbuildings if you could possibly need anything more-COME SEE!! Delayed negotiations till Monday Oct 31 at 5:00 p.m.

