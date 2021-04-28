Sponsored Post: New Listing from Reliant Real Estate - 40 Drake Street, Oakfield



New listing alert: 40 Drake St.! Nice and solid home located in great location and within walking distance of everything in the cute Village of Oakfield. Located across from park entrance and within a nice stroll to shopping and eating and school!

This home seems much larger than reported square footage and has great space on first floor with cozy kitchen large formal dining room with hardwood floors, great back room currently used as office with 1/2 bath but could be great pantry area, breakfast nook reading room, etc.! There is a decent size living room leading to upstairs and there is a possible 3rd bedroom up there as well!

The corner lot is awesome and large and there is a detached garage for extra storage as well. All showings to begin April 29 with delayed negotiations till May 4 at 7 p.m. Click here for more information on this listing.