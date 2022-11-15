Sponsored Post: New listing from Reliant Real Estate; 6380 Oak Orchard Road, Elba



NEW LISTING - 6380 OAK ORCHARD, ELBA. Solid country home–if you are looking for a little land in the country; the kind that is move-in ready that you can still make your own with an affordable price tag?? Then here you go! This home sits on over an acre of land; surrounded by fields and pasture views, with a new 16x24 back deck to enjoy evenings! This home has 4 bedrooms, including a first floor bedroom, if needed! First floor laundry with a sunny and bright kitchen, large open living and dining room floor plan - so perfect for all the upcoming holiday entertaining! New roof and gutters in 2019 as well as new furnace and central air too!! All new windows on first floor, bathroom & kitchen redone. This home is ready for the next person to make it their own! Easy to check out, come see for yourself! Click here for more information on this listing. Call Reliant Real Estate today, 585-344-HOME (4663).