Sponsored Post: New listing from Reliant Real Estate; 7335 Whitney Mill Road



New listing: 7335 Whitney Mill Road. Here's your chance to get a sweet little ranch on a quiet country road. This home is centrally located to everything -within minutes to schools shopping and thruway! Home is located in Elba school system. There has been many upgrades to the property including a new metal in 2020, all blown in insulation 2020, hot water tank 2020 and furnace is 10 years young! Newly hooked to public water and all plumbing is brand new! Inside is neat as a pin and everything is conveniently placed-great use of space!! First floor laundry and all appliances are staying. Home is located on 1.5 acres. Newly blacktopped double wide drive leading to large 2 car attached garage for all your extras! With some work this house is a real gem! Click here for more information or call Lynn bezon at Reliant Real Estate today, call 585-344-home (4663)