September 7, 2018 - 6:30pm

Sponsored Post: Open House Saturday: 8009 Bank Street Road, Batavia

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, batavia, Lynn Bezon.


Looking for space? Then look no further, check out this solid 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home in move in condition!

This well laid out spacious home has something for everybody: a newly redone and pretty kitchen with granite countertops; large dining area for friends & family; 5 good sized bedrooms well spaced out to give everyone privacy; and 3 FULL baths -- you can never have enough seats!

When you walk in you are welcomed into awesome foyer/sitting room with beautiful wet bar and fireplace with vaulted ceiling, and leading to 2 loft style bedrooms -- perfect for guests or his and her offices!

All mechanical updates are in good working order and all appliances included! Last but definitely not least LOCATION -- located in the town with 1.5 acres and minutes from the Thruway for easy commutes to everywhere!

Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today or click here for more information on this listing.

