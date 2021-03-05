Sponsored Post: OPEN HOUSE this Saturday! 5216 East Main Street Road, Batavia



Open House this Saturday -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.! MOTIVATED SELLER! 5216 E. Main Street Road, Batavia (Town). Meticulous, tasteful, solid, well done are just a few things to be said about this lovely ranch home.

This three-bedroom, two full-bath home has literally just nothing for you to do but move in and enjoy. So much has been done to this home in the last five years -- roof, siding, flooring, and painting throughout just to start the list!

The main bath recently remodeled and I promise, you will find many reasons to shut the door and stay awhile -- so pretty and even has heated floors! Nicely finished hardwood floors, large kitchen with plenty of newer cabinetry and new stainless appliances with attached dining area with a sliding glass door to let the sunshine in!

The basement in this house adds a whole other layer of living with a great home office leading into large family room area that has small kitchenette and a second full bath. There is also large utility area and a separate storage room for all your extra stuff -- so much great usable space!

There is an extra-deep attached garage, which leads out to fully fenced back yard with an additional fenced in area and large utility shed! Outside is landscaped with loads of perennials so you can ease right into sunny weather -- make an appointment today or click here for more information on this listing.