Sponsored Post: Open House this Saturday; 917 Lewiston Road



OPEN HOUSE - Saturday 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - 917 Lewiston Road, Alabama! Super solid and well maintained, country Cape Cod home on almost an acre!

Back yard has wooded back drop and plenty of room to roam! Inside features 2 bedrooms down with full bath for those that need one floor living, as well as two rooms upstairs for extra bedrooms, or storage space or guests!

As you enter home there is extra large and spacious bonus/mudroom that can be whatever you want (toy room, family room or entertaining/dining if needed)! Great home for the money. Easy to see, call Lynn Bezon today 585-344-4663 or click here fo rmore information on this listing.