Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 17, 2022 - 12:00pm

Sponsored Post: Real estate auction from Bontrager! Bid now through May 24th

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Bontrager, Real Estate auction, Darien.


Public online auction of a single family 2 bedroom residence located in Darien Center, NY. Situated on 1.4 country acres, this home features hardwood flooring in the living room, detached garage, deck overlooking a spacious yard, and a heated work room in the basement. There is still time to see this property before the bidding closes on May 24th. The auction is located at bontragerauction.com. View the auction, read terms and conditions, or bid here: https://bit.ly/3LiVBDb

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break