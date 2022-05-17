Sponsored Post: Real estate auction from Bontrager! Bid now through May 24th



Public online auction of a single family 2 bedroom residence located in Darien Center, NY. Situated on 1.4 country acres, this home features hardwood flooring in the living room, detached garage, deck overlooking a spacious yard, and a heated work room in the basement. There is still time to see this property before the bidding closes on May 24th. The auction is located at bontragerauction.com. View the auction, read terms and conditions, or bid here: https://bit.ly/3LiVBDb