Sponsored Post: Really, a great house! Call today to see 42 Redfield Parkway



AWESOME NEW PRICE-COME LOOK TODAY! 42 Redfield Parkway, Batavia. City home on a great street -- located at the heart of all the shopping!

Kitchen was fully renovated and slightly enlarged with nice crisp and clean white soft closed cabinetry. Loads of cupboard space, one full-size pantry cupboard and new kitchen flooring! Wall taken down between kitchen and dining to give you great entertaining space!

This super spacious three bedroom home is move-in ready, the central air is a bonus, along side the newer furnace hot water tank roof and siding! The big things have been taken care of, leaving time for decorating the big rooms that all have closets and storage!

The home has a couple of bonus rooms starting with the awesome enclosed front porch, which is an approximately ADDITIONAL 200 square feet of living space that can supplement the living space as an office/toy room or just enjoying nice evenings and early mornings! Off dining room there's a cute room that could be great office space for those working at home!

Attic is finished and could be great additional rec space-there is a room for everybody! The street, of course, is a Batavia classic to enjoy in all seasons -- there is a lot of home here, come check it out!

Call Lynn Bezon today, call (585) 344-4663 or click here for more information on this lisiting.