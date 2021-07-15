Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate offers an exceptional & one-of-kind home in Elba



43 South Main Street, Elba . True Craftsman home! This stately home took over 2+years to build! Talk about centrally located this amazing home is minutes from the thruway, close to the airport and short distance to Lake Ontario and half hour to Buffalo or Rochester!! Home boasts of large beautiful rooms, gorgeous woodwork, wide pegged hardwoods and intricate crown moldings. Dining room has 2 arched built-in china cabinets. Sunken living room has 3 sets of French doors leading to beautiful yard and covered patio. Upstairs has master bedroom with fireplace leading to beautiful white tiled bath. 4 additional bedrooms boasting walk-in closets. 3rd floor ballroom has 4 built in benches and spring loaded hardwood floor -now used as game room. Well kept and modernized throughout the years with new gas boiler fall of 2019 as well as H2O tank, painting of exterior in 2020, kitchen and baths have all been modernized, updated electrical panel, some new carpeting upstairs as well as most hardwood on 2nd floor refinished AND an amazing slate roof!! So many neat architectural gems spread throughout this amazing home. There’s also a 24x48 pole barn on this well maintained 1.3 acre Village lot. Truly a one of a kind home!! Click here to view the full listing and call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today - call 344-HOME (4663)