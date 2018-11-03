Local Matters

November 3, 2018 - 12:00pm

Sponsored Post: State Farm - Mark Lewis Agency offers deer safety tips

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, State Farm, Mark Lewis Agency, Deer Safety 101, INSURANCE, batavia.


No matter where you live, or what time of day you are driving, it’s important to remain alert. Keep your eyes up and focused on the road. This helps you take action in the event a deer is suddenly in your path. Other tips to help keep drivers safe include:

  • Slow down, particularly at dusk and dawn;
  • If you see one deer, be prepared for more deer to cross the road;
  • Pay attention to deer crossing signs;
  • Always buckle up — every trip, every time;
  • Use your high beams to see farther, except when there is oncoming traffic;
  • Brake if you can, but avoid swerving; this can result in a more severe crash;
  • Remain focused on the road; scan for hazards, including animals;
  • Avoid distractions; devices or eating might cause you to miss seeing an animal;
  • Do not rely on products such as deer whistles; they are not proven effective;
  • If riding a motorcycle, always wear protective gear; keep focus on the road ahead.

Mark Lewis Agency - State Farm, 8331 Lewiston Road, Batavia. Call today 585-343-4959 > Click here to visit us online <

