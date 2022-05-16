Sponsored Post: The Landmark Society of Genesee County presents: Brisbane - Brothers at Odds



The Landmark Society of Genesee County is pleased to announce that the play, Brothers at Odds, is coming to Batavia audiences. Leaning heavily on city historian Larry Barnes's knowledge of the Brisbane family, Genesee Community College professor, Derek Maxfield, weaves a story about a contentious encounter at the Brisbane Mansion in 1878.

Please plan on attending one of the three performances in June. Admission will be free, but we ask that you make reservations by emailing your choice of date, your name and contact information to: [email protected]



The shows will be at the: First Presbyterian Church located at 300 East Main Street, Batavia

Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7 PM

Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 7 PM

Genesee Community College located at: 1 College Road, Batavia. Conable Technology Center - Room T102.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 7 PM

An open forum to discuss what the future holds for the Brisbane Mansion follows each performance.