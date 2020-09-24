Sponsored Post: Two great locations from Sunny Rathod @ Keller Williams



Welcome home to 208 Ross Street, Batavia. This well maintained three bedroom 1.5 bath home is in a fantastic location near schools and hospital. This property features a first floor laundry, beautiful natural woodwork, formal dining room and large front porch. You don't want to miss this one! OPEN HOUSE this Sunday 9/27 from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Click here for more information on this property.

Welcome home to 32 Porter Ave., Batavia. This home features four bedroom, one bath updates include: Brand new electric this year, roof 2019, hot water 2017, high efficiency furnace 2017. Walking distance to all major amenities in Batavia, including local parks in the neighborhood. 32 Porter is ready for you to move in and add your personal touch! OPEN HOUSE this Sunday 9/27 from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Call Sunny today (585) 813-2445. Click here for more information on this property.