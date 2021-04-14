Batavia attorney turns 90, looks forward to tennis competition in a new age bracket

Longtime local attorney Gerald "Jerry" Williams celebrated his 90th birthday today by doing what he has done just about every day for the past 60-plus years -- tending to legal matters at his downtown Batavia office.

Williams took time out from his duties to pose for a picture with his son, Thomas, who recently became the Genesee County Family Court judge, and daughter, Annie.

He said he was admitted to the bar in 1955, but for the first two years served in the Army.

"I came back in 1957 and commenced practice with Jim Murray, a trial laywer, forming the Murray & Williams law firm," he said. "Jim died in 1994 at the age of 86 and he was here the day before he died."

Williams said he, too, doesn't see retirement in his plans, noting that "I will keep working until I don’t enjoy it anymore."

This prompted Annie to quip, "Lawyers don’t retire anymore, they just lose their appeal."

As far as outside-of-work activities, Williams still plays competitive tennis.

"Now, I can’t wait to get into those 90-and-over tennis tournaments," he said.

Williams has three other children and 11 grandchildren.

Photo by Mike Pettinella.