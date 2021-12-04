Batavia Notre Dame hockey team falls, 3-2, in OT

Batavia Notre Dame United lost, 3-2, in overtime to Canton on Friday night in the first round of the Potsdam boys ice hockey tournament.

Jacob Rosales scored the game winner two minutes and 22 seconds into the extra period for the Golden Bears in their season opener.

BND, 1-1, outshot Canton by a 43-19 margin, but went 0-for-9 on the power play as Canton’s standout senior goaltender Hayden Todd stood tall.

"Their goalie played great," BND Coach Marc Staley said. "These (type of) games, although frustrating, are good for us. There's no losing; only learning."

United opened the scoring at 11:36 of the first period on a goal by senior Vin DiRisio, assisted by senior Gavin Schrader and junior Gino Falleti.

Canton tied it 17 seconds later when Kaden Baxter beat United goalie Courtney Schum, who stopped 16 of 19 shots.

After a scoreless second period, Josh Aldous put Canton on top, 3-2, at 6:22 of the third period, before United responded three seconds later on a goal by Schrader, with an assist from junior Noah Hudson.

The Golden Bears racked up 33 penalty minutes while United was flagged for just 10 penalty minutes.

BND played without its top two centermen (Zack Eschberger, quarantine, and Cooper Hamilton, broken collarbone).

United takes on host Potsdam at 1 this afternoon to conclude its trip to the North Country. Potsdam lost, 10-1, to Saranac last night.