Batavian Fowler posts 795 series in Mancuso Real Estate /No Finer Diner league

Andrew Fowler of Batavia flirted with an 800 series in the Mancuso Realty/No Finer Diner doubles league at Mancuso Bowling Center on Monday night to lead the list of high rollers for the week ending March 31.

The 28-year-old left-hander rolled 252-277-266 for a sparkling 795 series.

On Thursday night, Rich Wagner completed a remarkable season in the Toyota of Batavia league, registering yet another 700 series to finish with a Genesee Region USBC-record 246.7 average.

