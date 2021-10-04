Batavian Roger Stone rolls first USBC-certified 300 game

After taking last season off, Batavian Roger Stone is back in action on the lanes as a member of the newly-formed County Line Stone Trios League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

The retired Genesee County Sheriff's investigator made up for lost time on Friday by registering his first United States Bowling Congress-certified 300 game en route to a 718 series.

The 66-year-old right-hander said every ball was solid in the 1-3 pocket on lanes 17-18.

"They all were right there," he said. "When I had nine in a row, I just thought, 'Hit my mark.'"

Among those to congratulate him was his wife and teammate, Mary Ann. He also bowls with Bruce Kraus, while his brother-in-law, Fred Gravanda, was bowling on the pair next to him.

Stone's previous high game was 299 and he also had 298 and a couple 290 games.

Jason Quilliam, also of Batavia, flirted with an 800 series, posting 278-268-244--790, while Tom Baker rolled 717 and Alex Van Scooter 701.

At Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Batavian Rich Wagner spun 280--764 to lead the way in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League.

