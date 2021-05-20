BID spruces up dDDowntown Batavia with 111 banners

Calling it “a huge collaborative effort,” the executive director of the Batavia Downtown Business Improvement District said she is proud to announce that the agency has put up new banners on the light poles on Main Street and a couple of side streets.

Beth Kemp today said 111 banners were attached to the poles last week by City of Batavia Department of Public Works crews.

“Our design committee has been working probably over a year now on updating the banner designs that you’ll see throughout the Downtown,” she said. “So, this is the finalized design that we got approved at the board level. We had them printed locally, at Hodgins Printing, and just put up by DPW.”

Purchasing updated banners for the summer – and also banners and decorations for the holidays – was part of the BID’s plan to utilize some of its capital funds.

“It was a huge collaborative effort and I’m glad to see the design come to fruition and then the banners be up in the community,” Kemp added.

On another front, she said that the BID is negotiating with Empire Access on making Wi-Fi accessible Downtown.

“We changed companies from Spectrum to Empire Access, and we’re hoping by the end of the summer to have Wi-Fi Downtown,” she said. “After that is activated, we will be looking at a speaker system that best aligns with the network to provide music.”

As previously reported on The Batavian, other projects planned for this year include snowflakes to go on light poles that are showing their age, hanging baskets and flowers for baskets, and fall decorations, such as cornstalks, pumpkins and hay bales.

Photo: New banners that feature a picture of downtown Batavia with the wording EST. 1997 BATAVIA DOWNTOWN. Photo by Howard Owens.