Bowlers, merchants, individuals rally together to raise $8,000 for Batavian Tanya Harmon

The Genesee Region bowling and business communities proved that they had plenty to “spare” when it came time to support a Batavia woman suffering from Stage III cervical cancer.

Forty-eight three-person teams gathered this afternoon over two shifts to participate in a no-tap (nine or 10 pins on the first ball equals a strike) handicap tournament at Mancuso Bowling Center.

And even before the last ball was thrown, tournament workers announced that $7,810 had been raised – money that will go toward mounting medical expenses for Tanya Harmon, 41, who has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

“There’s not much to say other than a heartfelt, ‘Thank you,’ to everyone who participated and donated,” said Ed Doody, who along with Geoff Harloff organized the fundraiser for Harmon, a mother of two teenage sons who is on disability from her job at Angelica Textile Services, Inc.

Doody was in charge of soliciting donations from local businesses and some outside of Genesee County -- close to 100 baskets, gift certificates and other prizes were spread across several tables – while Harloff, Mark and Penny Brown, Kim Starken, Heather Johnson, Dan Cone, Rich Underhill Sr., Mady Underhill and Susan Harloff helped out with various aspects of the event. Doody also said he accepted individual cash donations as well.

Doody and Harloff are good friends with Harmon and her boyfriend, Dan Campbell.

When the monetary figure was announced, Harmon broke down in tears as she received hugs from her friends and her mother, Sheila Meyer (see photo at left).

The $7,810 later increased to $8,110 after Doody reported that one of the teams donated its winnings.

On the lanes, the team of Chase Cone, Phil Young and Rich Wagner captured the $750 first prize with a score of 2,623 with handicap.

Seven other teams earned prize money:

2nd place – Sam Oddo, Matt Baker, Alex Morris, 2,454, $400;

3rd place – Josh Elliott, Carley King, Tom Baker, 2,429, $300;

4th place – Kyle Johnson, Gregg Wolff, Mike Johnson, 2,422, $230;

5th place – Mark Brown, Traci Spanitz, Rob Gustke, 2,385, $220;

6th place – Fred Gravanda, Rick Saunders, Mike Pettinella, 2,372, $210;

7th place – Brady Weber, Brian Weber, Chris Bardol, 2,341, $200;

8th place – Matt Nolan. Teagan Miller, Paul Baney, 2,311, $180.

From left, Devin Harmon, Tanya's son; Dan Campbell; Ed Doody, Tanya Harmon; Mark Brown and Geoff Harloff at today's benefit no-tap bowling tournament at Mancuso Bowling Center. Photos by Mike Pettinella.

