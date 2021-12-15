Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 15, 2021 - 7:30pm

BREAKING: Batavia Town Board votes to opt out of cannabis retail, consumption sites

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, Batavia Town Board, Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act.

The Batavia Town Board tonight, by a 3-2 tally, voted in favor of a local law to opt out of allowing cannabis retail dispensaries and on-site consumption sites in the town, likely triggering a public referendum to gauge the pulse of the municipality's pulse regarding the New York's Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act.

MORE TO COME

 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button