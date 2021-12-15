December 15, 2021 - 7:30pm
BREAKING: Batavia Town Board votes to opt out of cannabis retail, consumption sites
The Batavia Town Board tonight, by a 3-2 tally, voted in favor of a local law to opt out of allowing cannabis retail dispensaries and on-site consumption sites in the town, likely triggering a public referendum to gauge the pulse of the municipality's pulse regarding the New York's Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act.
MORE TO COME
