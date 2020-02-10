City Council schedules public hearings on budget, water rates, overriding tax cap

The Batavia City Council tonight voted to schedule three public hearings for 7 p.m. Feb. 24 dealing with the 2020-21 budget ordinance, including a resolution introducing a local law to override the state’s property tax cap.

The tax cap has become an issue in light of the possibility that the municipality could lose more than $440,000 in Video Lottery Terminal money from Batavia Downs Gaming as proposed in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s tentative state budget.

City leaders are considering a 7.5 percent property tax increase (from $8.92 to $9.60 per thousand assessed valuation) along with spending cuts to close a projected $700,000 gap -- a figure much greater than the 0.97 percent increase that was part of City Manager Martin Moore’s original budget.

The other public hearings are on the budget itself – a $17.8 million general fund spending plan – and to establish new water rates (3.5 percent increase), meter fees (66 cents per quarter increase) and capital improvement fees.

Watch for more details on the discussion over the VLT and tax cap issues on Tuesday.

In other action, Council passed the following resolutions:

-- Adoption of the Genesee County 2019 Hazard Mitigation Plan to serve as the City’s Hazard Mitigation Plan, a measure that would permit the City to receive federal pre-disaster mitigation funds.

-- Acceptance of a $25,481 STOP-DWI grant from Genesee County to be utilized throughout the year and a $22,500 with LaBella Associates of Rochester to facilitate the acceptance of a $300,000 New York Main Street grant as a match for private investments to undertake proposed building improvements within the Batavia Business Improvement District.

-- Sale of a 12- by 50-foot parcel of property next to Eli Fish Restaurant & Brewery in Jackson Square for the company to expand their offerings to include outdoor dining. The sale price was $840.

-- Appointments of Lois Gerace to the Board of Assessment Review and Council members Rose Mary Christian and Paul Viele as marriage officer to have the authority to perform wedding ceremonies.