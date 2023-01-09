Cline, Bacon post record doubles series at Mancuso's; Robbie Hanks registers 848 at Oak Orchard Bowl

Three 300 games. Four 800 series. Three 290 games. Last week was quite a week for league bowling in the Genesee Region USBC.

In chronological order:

MONDAY

At Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, teammates left-hander Brian Cline and right Paul Bacon set an association record for a doubles three-game series in the Mancuso Real Estate Doubles League.

Cline rolled games of 247-279-278 for an 804 series and Bacon added 257-277-234--768 for a 1,572 series.

At Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion. Curtis Foss added to his long list of honor scores with 227-289-300--816 in the Sneezy's Monday Night League.

TUESDAY

At Mancuso's, Nick Johnson began the second half of the Turnbull Heating Triples League with a bang -- posting a 290 game en route to a 774 series.

THURSDAY

At Oak Orchard Bowl, Robbie Hanks set a "house record" with an 848 series -- registering 33 out of a possible 36 strikes in the Thursday Triples League. His games were 268-300-280.

The right-hander left two 4-pins in the first game and a 4-pin in the second frame of the third game. Every other delivery resulted in 10 pins into the pit.

At Mancuso's, Devon Leach broke the 800 mark with 268-290-258--816 in the Toyota of Batavia 4-Man League. Rich Wagner posted 288--763 and Marshall Merle strung 11 strikes after an opening spare with a 290 game.

FRIDAY

At Mancuso's, Mark Brown opened the County Line Friday Trios League with a 300 game en route to a 731 series. Brian Green took top honors for the night with 739.

