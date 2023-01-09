Local Matters

January 9, 2023 - 10:02am

Cline, Bacon post record doubles series at Mancuso's; Robbie Hanks registers 848 at Oak Orchard Bowl

posted by Mike Pettinella in Bowling, Sports, Genesee Region USBC.

Three 300 games. Four 800 series. Three 290 games. Last week was quite a week for league bowling in the Genesee Region USBC.

In chronological order:

MONDAY

At Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, teammates left-hander Brian Cline and right Paul Bacon set an association record for a doubles three-game series in the Mancuso Real Estate Doubles League.

Cline rolled games of 247-279-278 for an 804 series and Bacon added 257-277-234--768 for a 1,572 series.

At Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion. Curtis Foss added to his long list of honor scores with 227-289-300--816 in the Sneezy's Monday Night League. 

TUESDAY

At Mancuso's, Nick Johnson began the second half of the Turnbull Heating Triples League with a bang -- posting a 290 game en route to a 774 series.

THURSDAY

At Oak Orchard Bowl, Robbie Hanks set a "house record" with an 848 series -- registering 33 out of a possible 36 strikes in the Thursday Triples League. His games were 268-300-280.

The right-hander left two 4-pins in the first game and a 4-pin in the second frame of the third game. Every other delivery resulted in 10 pins into the pit.

At Mancuso's, Devon Leach broke the 800 mark with 268-290-258--816 in the Toyota of Batavia 4-Man League.  Rich Wagner posted 288--763 and Marshall Merle strung 11 strikes after an opening spare with a 290 game.

FRIDAY

At Mancuso's, Mark Brown opened the County Line Friday Trios League with a 300 game en route to a 731 series. Brian Green took top honors for the night with 739.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.

