Curtis Foss records 61st USBC-certified 300 game

Press release:

Medina's Curtis Foss added to his long list of honor scores this week, posting a 300 game in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

The 35-year-old right-hander now has 61 United States Bowling Congress-certified perfect games. He also rolled a 236 game en route to a 762 series.

In other league action around the Genesee Region USBC:

Mike Pettinella of Batavia stayed hot in the Turnbull Heating Triples League at Mancuso Bowling Center with a 265-269-227--761;

Alex Allis of Medina led teh way in the Sunday Rolloffs League at Medina Lanes with a 279 game and 763 series.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.