Downs announces no COVID testing, masks for summer concerts; BPO to perform with Strictly Hip on July 18

No COVID-19 testing and no masks.

Western New York Off-Track Betting Corp. President Henry Wojtaszek this morning confirmed that, as of now, that people heading to Batavia Downs Gaming for its summer concert series performances will not be subject to testing for the coronavirus and will not be required to have face coverings.

“Like many of the other facilities across New York State, it’s not a requirement anymore,” Wojtaszek said following the corporation’s directors meeting at the Park Road facility. “Originally, we were going to have a company in the parking lot test them a few hours prior to the concert series.”

Wojtaszek said that attendees will be required to follow the rules and Center for Disease Control guidelines that are in place at the time.

“We anticipate those outdoor concerts will not require masks, but certainly we will take other steps to make sure we have a safe, clean, friendly environment for our patrons,” he said.

The Rockin’ The Downs concert series kicks off on June 11 with the Almost Queen tribute band and continues for 11 consecutive Friday nights. Other acts include Vince Neil, Molly Hatcher, Don Felder, Tommy James and the Shondells, The Grass Roots, Queensryche and Spin Doctors.

A special Sunday concert has been added to the lineup. On July 18, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will perform with Strictly Hip, a Tragically Hip tribute band. The concert starts at 6 p.m.; doors will open at 5 p.m.

Currently, maximum attendance is set at 2,500, but Wojtaszek said he hopes for a “bit of an increase,” possibly to 3,000 per concert.

According to a press release issued today, all pairs of seats at the concerts will be spaced six feet apart in accordance with CDC regulations.

Furthermore, those who have not been vaccinated, including minors attending the concerts, are encouraged to wear a mask while indoors but can take off their mask once outside.

Those attending the concerts will still be required to enter through metal detectors. Some items including weapons, laser pointers and outside food and beverage are not permitted. For a complete list of banned items please visit: https://www.bataviadownsgaming.com/events/concerts/

If rules or regulations regarding testing or vaccinations within New York State change, then Batavia Downs will adapt to any such modifications.

In other developments:

Wojtaszek said he is keeping an eye on a request for proposal by the New York State Gaming Commission to vendors in the sports betting industry (such as Draft Kings) in anticipation of offering sports betting at Batavia Downs Gaming.

“Legislation that was passed this year and we expect the RFP to go out sometime in mid-June. It will start to come into focus as to how they’re going to implement the sports betting program in New York,” he said.

He advised that the plan is for various OTBs to work together “to try to see if we can have a role in the sports betting industry.”

Wojtaszek said he also is “paying attention” to the status of an early retirement law for New York counties outside of New York City, noting that it would affect five to 10 employees of Batavia Downs Gaming.

“They (state lawmakers) passed an early retirement for New York City but they haven’t passed one for the rest of the state yet,” he said. “So, that’s what were following and waiting to see just how they act upon it during the last two weeks of the (legislative) session.”

The corporation’s marketing department is stepping up efforts to revive business at The Hotel at Batavia Downs, which was significantly hampered by COVID-19, Wojtaszek said.

WROTB purchased the hotel from ADK Hospitality LLC, for $7.5 million and has contracted with Hart Hotels to manage the facility through Dec. 31, 2023 at a monthly fee not to exceed $7,000.

“It’s starting to really pick up and we expect it to get back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, acknowledging more than a 50 percent increase in business,” he said.

Chief Financial Officer Jacquelyne Leach reported that $84,349 will be distributed to the affiliated municipalities in surcharge revenue for April, with earnings for the month at $270,486.

She called the monetary totals “a good start to the second quarter,” attributing much of it to the start of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown.

Director of Branch Operations Sean Schiano reported that through May 23, EZ Bets handled $3.1 million – up more than $1.7 million from the same point in 2020.

Batavia Bets, the track’s interactive online wagering platform, handled $1.6 million in April, an increase of $807,000 from last year. Through May 23, handle for this month was at $1.775 million – up $981,000, and year to date handle is $7.8 million – up $3.3 million from last year.

The board approved renewing its insurance contract, primarily through Travelers, for another year – realizing a $35,000 savings. The yearly premium is around $1.1 million.