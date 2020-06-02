Five questions for board of education candidates: Batavia City School District

The Batavian has reached out to school board candidates in Genesee County to get their answers to five questions prior to voting on June 9.

In the Batavia City School District, incumbents Barbara Bowman and Tanni Bromley along with recent appointee Alice Ann Benedict are running for three board seats. The candidates receiving the most votes will serve from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2023, while the third-place candidate’s term will be June 9, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

The questions are as follows:

1 -- What is your position on your school district’s proposed budget for 2020-21? What parts do you support? What parts would you change if you could?

2 -- Are teachers in your district compensated adequately?

3 -- With what we know now about COVID-19, should schools reopen in the fall?

4 -- Are you satisfied that your district responds to parents’ complaints and concerns in a way that ensures the parents know they have been heard?

5 -- What two books published since The Enlightenment have influenced you the most?

ALICE ANN BENEDICT 1 -- I am in total support of the year’s district proposed budget for 2020-2021. The BOE, Scott Rozanski, Superintendent Soler worked hard and responsibly to meet all the educational needs of the students of this district with this budget. 2 -- Great teachers are the most valuable resource in our school district. That being said, Batavia is not the most affluent community in New York State and our ability to compensate our staff is based on our taxpayers’ ability to fund the district. I believe, in general, that our current compensation is adequate and I hope that our community’s prosperity will help improve our district’s long-term ability to continue to attract and retain the best and brightest educators and team members available. 3 -- I think that our district should follow the guidelines that will be suggested by the Governor, New York State School Boards Association, The Genesee County Health Department and our Superintendent. Each school district in the state has a different circumstances to contend with. Our school district is different than, let’s say, Elba’s because of the number of students, their school campus, their busing policies etc. Therefore, we should consider our own needs and use a process that best suits our district, that takes into account our students, our campuses, our busing needs etc. and reopen when it best suits all concerned, when its safest for all students, staff, families and our community. With that being said, I’d like to thank and commend our teachers and staff for how they’ve handled this crisis and truly put the needs of Batavia students and families first. 4 -- From my previous BOE experience (11 years on the BOE) I have realized three things about responses to parents: 1. Our BOE should be speaking with one voice to ensure consistency and clarity of our message. 2. Going forward, I will promote transparency and open communication and answers to any questions and be forthcoming whenever possible. 3. I encourage parents and families to ask questions and engage with us during this difficult time. It’s important for the BOE to listen and respond thoughtfully whenever and wherever we can. During these unprecedented times, it’s essential for the BOE to be as transparent and supportive of open two-way communication as possible. 5 -- Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln by Doris Kearns Goodwin; American Heroes: Profiles of Men and Women Who Shaped Early America by Edmund S. Morgan

BARBARA BOWMAN

1 -- After careful consideration and further conversations, the board unanimously approved the proposed budget. We supported the budget in its entirety. I cannot stress enough how important I feel it is to support the teachers and to support the community. I believe to be of substantial help to our students, who are our first priority, we need to be able to use collaboration and work together as a team.

2 -- The Teachers Association negotiates their compensation on a 3-4-year contract. The Board of Education approves the final negotiation contract on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools.

3 -- I believe Batavia CSD should follow the guidelines that will be provided by Governor Cuomo and the Genesee County Dept of Health, on the advice of the CDC and WHO. Having said that, as a grandparent, I support the re-opening of school in the fall, provided we can follow all safety guidelines put forth. Technology is an amazing tool and should be used but it can never replace teacher- student interactions and relationships.

4 – The Board of Education allows the opportunity for all public to be heard during public session in addition to allowing questions to be submitted for review on the district website. We obviously cannot answer every question that is received however when there are several questions with similar content, we as a board, take time to consider them and provide thoughtful answers.

5 -- To Kill A Mockingbird; Night.

TANNI BROMLEY

1 -- After careful consideration and further conversations, the board unanimously approved the proposed budget. We supported the budget in its entirety.

2 -- The district continuously has a full pipeline of candidates for open positions, this is in part due to having competitive compensation as compared to similar districts. Additionally, our Teachers Association negotiates their compensation on a 3-4-year contract which The Board of Education approves on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools.

3 -- I believe Batavia CSD should follow the guidelines that will be provided by Governor Cuomo and the Genesee County Dept of Health, on the advice of the CDC and WHO. If the guidelines are to open in the fall with certain restrictions and accommodations, then yes.

4 -- The Board of Education allows the opportunity for all public to be heard during public session in addition to allowing questions to be submitted for review on the district website. We obviously cannot answer every question that is received, however, when there are several questions with similar content, we as a board, take time to consider them and provide thoughtful answers.

5 -- Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom; Being Mortal by Atul Gawande.