Foss averages 257.5 to lead field of eight into GRUSBC Masters bowling finals

Four-time champion Curtis Foss of Medina averaged 257.5 for four games today to lead the qualifying round of the 58th annual Genesee Region USBC Masters Tournament at Scopano's Lanes in Oakfield.

The powerful 31-year-old right-hander blistered the hall's "house shot" to the tune of 259-278-257-236 for a 1,030 total.

Foss, winner of the tournament in 2008, 2009, 2014 and 2015, outdistanced 2016 Masters champion Scott Culp of Honeoye Falls by 67 pins.

Culp's 963 was good for second place, followed by defending champion Kevin Gray Jr. of Warsaw, who posted 942.

Rounding out the top eight who will compete in a Peterson Point head-to-head, eight-game final round starting at 1 p.m. Sunday are Scott Allis of Medina, 919; Jake Rosenbeck of Medina, 911; Mike Johnson of Batavia, 910; two-time champion Tom Rohl of Le Roy, 892, and Mike Pettinella of Batavia, 887.

The field consists of five right-handers and three lefties (Gray Jr., Johnson and Rohl).

Devon Leach of Stafford posted 874 and is the alternate. Leach will bowl in case one of the finalists is unable to compete or withdraws during competition.

In Peterson Point match play, bowlers receive 30 points for a victory and additional points (or less points) for the score in relation to 200. For example, a bowler defeating his opponent with a 220 game receives 50 points for that game.

The bowler with the most Peterson Points after the eight games (including a tournament-ending position round) will be declared the champion.

The tournament drew 37 bowlers.