Foss, Harloff roll 800 series in league competition

Right-handers Curtis Foss of Medina and Geoff Harloff of Batavia rolled 800 series this week in Genesee Region USBC league bowling action.

Foss, 34, posted 258-260-289--807 in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion and now has about three dozen 800 sets over the past 16 plus years.

For Harloff, 46, his 802 series in the County Line Stone/Mancuso's Trios League on Friday night is his first United States Bowling Congress-sanctioned 800. His games were 255-288-259.

Also in the Friday league, Jason Quilliam of Batavia started with 298 en route to a 750 series. Josh Elliott and Alex VanScoter had big nights with 777 and 768, respectively.

