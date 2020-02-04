GCASA Foundation to award two $1,000 scholarships

Press release:

The GCASA Foundation is accepting applications for its annual scholarship, which is open to Genesee and Orleans County students entering college this fall.

The purpose of the program that awards two $1,000 scholarships – one to a Genesee County resident and one to an Orleans County resident – is to provide financial support to those pursuing their education at an institution of higher learning in the fields of human services or social services and, ultimately, to contribute to improving community health.

Scholarship criteria includes the following:

The applicant must be accepted at an accredited college or university and enrolled in or matriculated in an eligible program or major;

Eligible programs include Social Work, Nursing, Health Science, Mental Health Counseling, Psychology and Human Services (and related majors);

Current GCASA employees, board members and GCASA Foundation board members are not eligible, but relatives of the preceding are eligible.

Applicants are required to provide academic history (high school or college transcripts), two letters of recommendation from someone other than a relative who knows the applicant’s work/volunteer history/academic history, a resume or personal biography including work history, volunteer experience and extra-curricular activities, and an essay that addresses educational and employment objectives as they relate to the mission of GCASA.

Financial need, volunteerism, employment history and civic involvement will be given careful consideration. The recipients will be announced at GCASA’s annual membership meeting on May 20 upon verification of acceptance into an accredited college or university.

GCASA Foundation scholarship applications are posted on the agency’s website – www.gcasa.net.

Completed applications and accompanying documents should be mailed to Diane Klos, Prevention Secretary, GCASA, 430 E. Main St., Batavia, NY 14020, or emailed to [email protected].

Applications must be postmarked by March 6 if sent in the mail.