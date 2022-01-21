Heroics by Schum, Hamilton propel United past Greece

A clutch save by senior goaltender Courtney Schum triggered the game-winning goal by junior center Cooper Hamilton with 1:32 left to play Thursday night to give Batavia Notre Dame United a 5-4 victory over Greece Storm in Section V hockey at the Batavia Ice Arena.

The win lifts BND to 8-4-3 going into a home contest at 3 p.m. Saturday against Canandaigua Academy, while Greece drops to 6-7.

The deciding sequence began with a faceoff to the left of Storm goaltender Kaden Fioreca with 1:55 on the clock. BND won the draw but Greece’s Aidan Candalari gained control and started down the left side of the ice.

It quickly became a 2-on-1 situation with Candalari passing the puck to Brent Shallenberger, who flew in all alone from the right side. Schum was equal to the task, however, sliding to her left to stop Shallenberger’s shot.

United’s Bryce Feldman gathered the rebound after knocking Shallenberger off the puck and tipped it out to teammate Jameson Motyka, who advanced it to Hamilton.

Hamilton, back in action recently after suffering a collarbone injury in BND’s first game of the season, gained a head of steam, veered to the right toward the Greece goal and beat Fioreca to his glove side.

Greece immediately pulled Fioreca for an extra attacker but was unable to score against United, which actually misfired on three shots at the empty net.

BND opened the scoring on Noah Hudson’s first goal of the season (assisted by Motyka) three minutes into the game but the Storm responded with three goals in a span of three minutes and 10 seconds – the first by Candalari and the next two by Spencer Griffin.

The score stayed at 3-1 until just 25 seconds remained in the period when BND senior forward Gavin Schrader stole the puck, made a nifty move past a Greece defender and fed Brady Johnson who scored a shorthanded goal, his 12th of the season.

BND scored the only goal of the second period, this one coming with 16 seconds left when, again, Schrader controlled a loose puck and fed it to Johnson, who beat Fioreca. Zack Eschberger also picked up an assist.

The visitors regained the lead early in the third period when Griffin won a faceoff and got it to Candalari for his second goal of the game.

United tied it up at 4-4 with 5:30 remaining when Schrader rushed past the Storm defense and flipped a backhand shot past Fioreca for a power play goal. Schrader now has 25 goals and 25 assists.

Fioreca stopped 44 of 49 shots, many of them at close range, while Schum turned away 22 of 26 shots, including a couple in a two-minute span just before thwarting Shallenberger.