Jankowski rebukes Christian as she pushes for public discussion about dividing N.Y. into two separate states

A City Council member’s request Monday night to add a “Divide New York” discussion to a future Conference Meeting agenda resulted in an admonition by Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. over her use of a certain word.

Toward the end of the governing body’s Business Meeting at City Hall Council Board Room, Rose Mary Christian brought up a bill sponsored by Assemblyman Steven Hawley that provides for a referendum on the question, Do you support the division of New York into two separate states?

“I think we have a right to bring this forth so people will be able to vote on it next year, and leave it up to every resident in the State of New York …,” Christian said.

The Sixth Ward representative then accused Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. of attempting to prevent it from being discussed.

“I don’t recall telling you that,” Jankowski replied, as Christian said, “Oh, yes you did.”

Jankowski then said he recalled telling her he didn’t think it was appropriate for City Council to weigh in on it.

“It is appropriate; it’s for local governments,” Christian said.

Jankowski agreed to put it on the agenda, adding, “That’s what I think we intended to do, but you never got back to us.”

“No, you didn’t,” Christian replied. “You might be able to bull---- these other people, but you’re not going to do it to me.”

That prompted Jankowski to say, “Will you please watch your language, Rose Mary? We’re on video and there might be some young child watching it.”

Seeking the last word, Christian said, “Oh, please. Give me a break – with the language that’s out there now. Are you serious?”

Jankowski then asked, “Are you done?”

To which Christian responded: “Will you please put that on for the next meeting? I’m done.”