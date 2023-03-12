John Beadle registers 290--807 at Oak Orchard Bowl; Brian Cline records 267 triplicate at Mancuso's

Two Genesee Region USBC bowlers broke the 800 mark in league play this week -- John Beadle of Brockport, who notched his first at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, and Brian Cline of Middleport, who has at least 40 such series but said he has lost count.

Beadle, 56, an ambidextrous bowler who competes as a right-hander in the Sneezy's Monday Night League, posted games of 279-290-238 for an 807 series on lanes 1-2. The big series, which eclipses his previous high of 787, lifted his average in the league to 214.

"It took 56 years to get it," said Beadle, who registered 31 strikes over the three games, including three in the 10th frame of the final game to put him over the top. "I was nervous (in the 10th) but took a deep breath and let it go. All three were in the pocket."

An insurance scheduler/coordinator for the online platform Maximus, Beadle said he used the Storm Phaze 3 ball that he purchased before Christmas and had drilled by Curtis Foss at Oak Orchard Lanes.

His teammate, Reid Cole of Albion, fired a 793 series in the Thursday Triples League at Oak Orchard Bowl later in the week.

Cline not only bowled an 800 series -- 801 -- but did it by bowling three consecutive games of 267 on lanes 9-10 in the Mancuso Real Estate League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

The 267 triplicate isn't even the highest triplicate series for the 45-year-old lefty as he recorded a 279-279-279--837 several years ago at Rapids Bowling Center in Niagara Falls.

His latest effort raised his average to 234.9 -- the top USBC-certified average at Mancuso's this season. Cline works full time for National Grid and also runs the pro shop at Medina Lanes.

In other action around the Genesee Region USBC:

Tom Fluker of Batavia came within a stubborn 10-pin of another 300 game, settling for 299 and a 675 series in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen.

Adam Philp of Le Roy led the way in the County Line Stone Friday Trios League at Mancuso's -- finishing with a 279 game for a 762 series. Red-hot Geoff Harloff of Batavia was next on the list with 749.

Jason Quilliam of Batavia rolled 278--753 in the Toyota of Batavia 4-Man League at Mancuso's, Harris Busmire of Bergen spun 288--750 in the Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden Bowl, and Zach Plath of Le Roy set the pace in the Le Roy Moose League at Legion Lanes with 265--721.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.