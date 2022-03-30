Legislature to consider $34.9 million bid from LeChase Construction for new Genesee County jail project

The Genesee County Legislature, at a Committee of the Whole meeting scheduled for 4:30 this afternoon, is expected to accept a bid of nearly $35 million from LeChase Construction Services, LLC, of Rochester, as the general contractor for the $70 million Jail Construction Project near County Building 2 on West Main Street Road.

Resolutions released moments ago by the legislative office reveals six low bids up for consideration, topped by the LeChase bid of $34,980,000.

Other bids are as follows:

Site Work - Bayside Paving Contractors Inc., Shortsville, at a stipulated sum of $3,792,000;

Food Services Equipment Work - Joseph Flihan Company, Utica, at a stipulated sum of $826,800;

Plumbing and Fire Protection Work - Thurston Dudeck LLC, Ontario, at a stipulated sum of $4,362,000;

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Work - Bell Mechanical Contractor, Inc., East Rochester, at a stipulated sum of $5,112,000;

Electrical and Security Electronics Work - Kaplan-Schmidt, Inc., Rochester, at a stipulated sum of $8,200,000.

With more than $57 million likely going to these contractors, the remaining balance of the project as of the March 23 audit is $10,398,462.93.

The legislature is set to amend the Jail Construction Capital Project budget by adding $66,271,467 in long-term bond funds to the $3,728,533 that currently is in a Building and Equipment Reserve (Infrastructure) fund.