December 10, 2021 - 12:44pm
Mall roof springs small leaks but roofing company is on it
posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, City Centre Mall, city of batavia.
A trip to the City Centre Mall on Thursday revealed what used to be a familiar site -- a bucket to catch water from a leaky roof. Contacted today, Bill Davis, City of Batavia superintendent of Water & Wastewater, said two small leaks developed in the new section of the building's roof. The good news is that the contractor is on site, finishing the project, and will be addressing this issue right away. Photo by Howard Owens.
