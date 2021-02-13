McCulley leads Notre Dame over Batavia in non-league girls' basketball action

Sophomore guard Amelia McCulley scored eight straight points in a three-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter this afternoon to lead Notre Dame to a 34-24 non-league girls’ basketball victory over host Batavia High.

With the score tied at 24 with about 4 ½ minutes remaining, McCulley drove to the hoop for two points, and followed that with a running shot in the lane, another strong drive for two more points and a pair of free throws to put the Lady Irish in front, 32-24.

A pair of free throws by Emma Sisson closed out the scoring in a contest marked by numerous turnovers and poor shooting from both sides.

McCulley tallied 18 points while Sisson chipped in with nine. Lindsey Weidman added four and Maylee Green sank a three-point shot – the only three-pointer of the game – for ND.

Batavia’s top scorers of Mackenzie Reigle and Bryn Wormley were held to 10 and five points, respectively, while Haylee Thornley had three points and Tianna Rhim, Tess Barone and Rachel Wright scored two points apiece.

The Lady Devils controlled the pace of the game for the first 12 minutes, forging a 12-7 lead, before Notre Dame closed out the second quarter on a 10-1 run. McCulley scored eight in the period.

The teams combined for only 11 points in the third quarter, which ended with the Lady Irish on top, 22-19.

A basket by Sisson made it 24-19 before two free throws by Reigle, Wright’s basket and a free throw by Thornley pulled Batavia into the 24-24 tie.

Notre Dame improves to 2-1 while Batavia is 0-3.

Photo: The 12th graders on the Batavia High varsity girls' basketball team were honored by their families and coaches on "Senior Day" prior to their game against visiting Notre Dame. From left are Tess Barone, Haylee Thornley, Bryn Wormley, Mackenzie Reigle, Kennedy Kolb, Bella Houseknecht and Rachel Wright. Photo by Mike Pettinella.