New York State Department of Health mandates masks inside all school buildings

Following a call from Gov. Kathy Hochul for a mask mandate in schools, the New York State Department of Health on Friday filed an emergency regulation mandating masks inside all school buildings, CBS New York reported.

According to the report, all students, faculty and staff of public and private schools, pre-K through 12th grade, will be required to wear masks inside school buildings. Visitors will also be required to wear masks inside school buildings.

A letter from Health Commissioner Howard Zucker cites the increasing circulation and transmissibility of the Delta variant as a driving factor for the mandate, the story indicated.

At her inaugural address Tuesday, Hochul called for a mask mandate for both public and private schools.