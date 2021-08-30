Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 30, 2021 - 11:15am

New York State Department of Health mandates masks inside all school buildings

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, New York State Health Department, Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Following a call from Gov. Kathy Hochul for a mask mandate in schools, the New York State Department of Health on Friday filed an emergency regulation mandating masks inside all school buildings, CBS New York reported.

According to the report, all students, faculty and staff of public and private schools, pre-K through 12th grade, will be required to wear masks inside school buildings. Visitors will also be required to wear masks inside school buildings.

A letter from Health Commissioner Howard Zucker cites the increasing circulation and transmissibility of the Delta variant as a driving factor for the mandate, the story indicated.

At her inaugural address Tuesday, Hochul called for a mask mandate for both public and private schools.

Comments

Calendar

August 2021

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button