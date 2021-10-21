Nov. 2 election: Four vying for three spots on City Council
Republican incumbents Eugene Jankowski Jr., Jeremy Karas and F. Robert Bialkowski are being challenged by Erica O’Donnell (Democrat and Families of Batavia) for Batavia City Council-At-Large seats in the Nov. 2 general election.
Voters will select three of those four people to four-year terms.
Most of the candidates for elected positions in Genesee County this year are running unopposed.
Contested races include Town Council in Stafford, Bergen, Le Roy and Pembroke; Town Justice in Bethany, and Town Supervisor in Byron.
The election slate, according to the Genesee County Board of Elections:
GENESEE COUNTY
- County Court Judge/Surrogate (10-year term, vote for one) -- Melissa L. Cianfrini, R, C
- District Attorney (four-year term, vote for one) -- Kevin T. Finnell, R
- County Coroner (unexpired term, vote for two) -- Wade E. Schwab, R; John W. Peck, R
- County Legislature (four-year terms unless noted, vote for one) -- District 1, Chad A. Klotzbach, R; District 3, Gordon L. Dibble, R, C; District 4, unexpired term, Brooks M. Hawley, R, C; District 5, Rochelle M. Stein, R, C; District 7, John Deleo, R, C; District 9, Gary T. Maha, R, C
CITY OF BATAVIA
- City Council at Large (four-year terms, vote for three) -- Eugene A. Jankowski, Jr., R, C; Jeremy W. Karas, R, C; F. Robert Bialkowski, R; Erica B. O’Donnell, D, Families of Batavia
TOWN OF ALABAMA
- Town Justice (four-year term, vote for one) -- Pamela J. Thurber, R
- Town Council (four-year terms, vote for two) -- Jill L. Klotzbach, R; Kevin J. Veazey, R
TOWN OF ALEXANDER
- Town Justice (four-year term, vote for one) -- Ronald P. Merrill, R
- Town Council (four-year terms, vote for two) -- Eric T. Wagner, R; Laura F. Schmieder, R
TOWN OF BATAVIA
- Town Supervisor (four-year term, vote for one) -- Gregory H. Post, R.
- Town Clerk (vote for one) -- Teressa M. Morasco, R
- Town Justice (four-year term, vote for one) -- Andrew J. Young, R
- Council (four-year term, vote for two) -- Patti A. Michalak, R; Daniel G. Underhill, R\
- Town Highway Superintendent (four-year term, vote for one) -- Thomas W. Lichtenthal, Jr., R
TOWN OF BERGEN
- Town Supervisor (four-year term, vote for one) -- Ernest J. Haywood, R
- Town Council (four-year term, vote for two) -- James S. Starowitz, R; Anne M. Sapienza, D, C, WOR; Teresa F. Whalin, R
TOWN OF BETHANY
- Town Clerk (unexpired term, vote for one) -- Shauna P. Klump, R
- Town Justice (four-year terms, vote for two) -- Joseph Nowakowski, R, Legal Party; Jeff Wolak, R; Peggy Johnson, Justice; Nichole Szymkowiak, Justice
- Council (four-year terms, vote for two) -- Diane L. Fowler, R; Daniel K. Street, R
TOWN OF BYRON
- Town Supervisor (two-year term, vote for one) -- Peter N. Yasses, R; Gerald L. Heins, Ind.
- Town Clerk (four-year term, vote for one) -- Debra M. Buck-Leaton, R, WOR
- Town Justice (four-year term, vote for one) -- Christopher M. Erion, R
- Council (four-year terms, vote for two) -- Jeffrey J. Thompson, R; Thomas H. Felton, R
- Highway Superintendent (two-year term, vote for one) -- David W. Leaton, Jr., R
TOWN OF DARIEN
- Town Clerk (four-year term, vote for one) -- Alice E. Calmes, D, C
- Council (four-year terms, vote for two) -- Michael A. Fix, R; David H. Krzemien, D
TOWN OF ELBA
- Town Supervisor (four-year term, vote for one) -- Donna J. Hynes, R
- Council (four-year terms, vote for two) -- Daniel L. Coughlin, Jr., R; Michael P. Augello, R
TOWN OF LE ROY
- Town Justice (four-year term, vote for one) -- Carol DiFrancisco, D
- Council (four-year terms, vote for two) -- Robert Fussell, D; Sarah Krzemien, D; Bill Fox, C; David R. Paddock, R, C; Ronald B. Pangrazio, R
TOWN OF OAKFIELD
- Town Supervisor (four-year term, vote for one) -- Matthew E. Martin, R
- Town Justice (four-year term, vote for one) -- Thomas A. Graham, R
- Council (four-year term, vote for two) -- Carol L. Glor, R; Kim E. Wolcott, R
TOWN OF PAVILION
- Town Council (four-year term, vote for two) -- Donald A. Oberlin, R; Dean A. Davis, R
TOWN OF PEMBROKE
- Town Justice (four-year term, vote for one) -- Edwin F. Mileham, Jr., R
- Council (four-year terms, vote for two) -- Edward G. Arnold, Jr., R; Helen Trowbridge Hanes, D, Ind. Cit. of Pem.; K. Warren Clark, R
- Highway Superintendent (unexpired term, vote for one) -- Scott T. Turner, R
TOWN OF STAFFORD
- Town Clerk (four-year term, vote for one) -- Barbara L. Radley, R, Barb for Clerk
- Council (four-year terms, vote for two) -- Ronald T. Panek, R; James R. Duyssen, R; Cathy Worthington, C (write-in)
- Highway Superintendent (four-year term, vote for one) -- Steven B. Boldt, R, C