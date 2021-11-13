O-A/Elba advances to football Far West Regionals; Batavia plays tonight; Le Roy hosts volleyball regionals

Updated: Nov. 13, 7:30 a.m.

High school sports playoff games involving local teams this weekend are as follows:

FOOTBALL

Section V Championship

Class B

Today

No. 2 Batavia (9-1) vs. No. 1 Honeoye Falls-Lima (10-0), 6 p.m. at Pittsford Sutherland High School (WBTA Radio AM 1490, 5:45 p.m.)

Class D

Friday

No. 1 Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 26, No. 2 Avon 21; O-A/Elba (11-0), Section V, advances to the Far West Regionals against Randolph (10-0), Section VI, at 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at Jamestown High School (Strider Field)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Far West Regionals

Today at Le Roy High School

Class C

Le Roy, Section V (22-1) vs. Portville, Section VI (19-2). 2:30 p.m.

Class D

Pavilion, Section V (24-0) vs. Chautauqua Lake, Section VI (17-0), 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

NYSPHSAA Final Four

Today

Class C

Byron-Bergen, Section V (19-3) vs. Carle Place, Section VIII (8-4-1), 10 a.m. at Homer High School. Winner advances to Sunday’s title game at 10:30 a.m. at SUNY Cortland.