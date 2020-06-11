Opioid overdose prevention online Narcan training set for June 24

Press release:

As part of its continuing education strategy, Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse – in cooperation with the GOW Opioid Task Force – will present another Opioid Overdose Prevention Online Narcan Training.

The training is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, and will feature three one-hour sessions – 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Attendance is required at just one of the sessions to receive credit for the training.

“We’re pleased to be able to present our second online training and look forward to hearing GCASA’s Prevention Educators’ new perspective on addiction, the opioid crisis and the administration of Narcan,” said Christen Ferraro, GOW Opioid Task Force coordinator.

Topics to be discussed include the disease of addiction, a brief history of the opioid crisis, signs and symptoms of opioid use and overdose, the overdose reversal drug Narcan, administration of Narcan and where to obtain Narcan.

Those who successfully complete the training will receive a Certificate of Completion and a free Narcan nasal spray kit, Ferraro said.

To access a registration form, go to https://forms.gle/MdmoqQ8Hwrvu74v9A and to access a pre-test, go to https://forms.gle/G2cCgDYvcQ8sEZx1A.

Both forms should take only a few minutes, Ferraro said, and both must be completed in order for the participant to receive his or her link to the training.

“Both forms should only take a few minutes and there are no wrong answers,” Ferraro noted.

The registration deadline is June 23.

For more information or to have the registration documents emailed, contact Ferraro at [email protected].