March 21, 2019 - 9:18am

Pettinella: Bardol, Lander rule the roost; Batavia businessman to purchase Scopano's Lanes

news, sports.

Pin Points

This week's Pin Points is chock full of tournament news -- highlighted by Brockport couple Chris Bardol and Caycee Landers winning the King & Queen event at Mancuso Bowling Center -- and word that Scopano's Lanes in Oakfield will be getting a new owner soon.

For these stories and much more, click on the Pin Points logo above or the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

On a national note, followers of the Professional Bowlers Association Tour can watch the stepladder finals of the PBA World Championship live at 8 o'clock tonight on FS1.

Australian Jason Belmonte will be attempting to win a record 11th PBA major championship. He is the No. 1 seed for the finals, which also include No. 5 BJ Moore, No. 4 Jakob Butturff, No. 3 Bill O'Neill and No. 2 Matt McNeil.

A $1 million bonus will be paid if Belmonte or his opponent can bowl a 300 game in the title match.

Upcoming

