February 13, 2020 - 8:30am
Pettinella: Bardol reaches finals of mega-tournament in Las Vegas
posted by Mike Pettinella in news.
Chris Bardol of Brockport had a great time in Las Vegas recently, placing fourth in the True Amateur Tournaments 20th anniversary event at The Orleans Hotel & Casino.
To see how well the Genesee Region USBC member fared -- and for results of the Super Bull handicap singles tournament in Batavia on Super Bowl Sunday - click on the Pin Points logo above or the Pin Points tab at the top of the page.
Post new commentLog in or register to post comments