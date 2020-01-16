Local Matters

January 16, 2020 - 9:02am

Pettinella: Culp wins Genesee Region USBC Scratch Memorial for fourth time

posted by Mike Pettinella in news.

Pin Points

Scott Culp of Honeoye Falls captured his fourth Genesee Region USBC Scratch Memorial Tournament on Jan. 5 at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, which continues dominance of this event by bowlers from counties of the former Perry Bowling Association (the tournament's originator).

For more about Culp's victory and other bowling news from the area, click on the Pin Points logo above or the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

