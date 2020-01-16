Pettinella: Culp wins Genesee Region USBC Scratch Memorial for fourth time

Scott Culp of Honeoye Falls captured his fourth Genesee Region USBC Scratch Memorial Tournament on Jan. 5 at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, which continues dominance of this event by bowlers from counties of the former Perry Bowling Association (the tournament's originator).

