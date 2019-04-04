Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 4, 2019 - 8:05am

Pettinella: Familiar names take top honors at GRUSBC tournament; awards banquet is May 11

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

Pin Points

Two familiar names on the local bowling scene put their stamp on the 13th annual Genesee Region USBC Association Tournament that concluded last Sunday at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion (Team event) and Medina Lanes (Doubles & Singles events).

To find out more, and to learn who will be the guest speaker at the GRUSBC Awards Banquet on May 11 at Batavia Downs Gaming, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2019

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button