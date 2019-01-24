January 24, 2019 - 8:47am
Pettinella: FOX Sports deal boosts PBA's TV exposure; bowling ball changes are in store
The bowling landscape is in for several changes in the coming months, most notably a new deal between the Professional Bowlers Assocation and FOX Sports -- bringing more live coverage into viewers' homes -- and modifications to bowling ball specifications that will affect bowlers of all skill levels.
For details on these developments and the news from the Genesee Region, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.
