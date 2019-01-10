January 10, 2019 - 9:03am
Pettinella: Gray outduels Wagner again for tournament title; area centers hosting several events in January
In a rematch of last year's Genesee Region USBC Masters final game, Kevin Gray Jr. of Warsaw once again turned back Batavia's Rich Wagner -- this time for the GRUSBC Scratch Memorial title at Livingston Lanes in Geneseo.
