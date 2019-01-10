Local Matters

January 10, 2019 - 9:03am

Pettinella: Gray outduels Wagner again for tournament title; area centers hosting several events in January

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

In a rematch of last year's Genesee Region USBC Masters final game, Kevin Gray Jr. of Warsaw once again turned back Batavia's Rich Wagner -- this time for the GRUSBC Scratch Memorial title at Livingston Lanes in Geneseo.

To see how the tournament unfolded and for a list of January events in the area, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

