Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 13, 2018 - 8:15am

Pettinella: Hayden Allis 'MVP' as North rolls past South in Karl Marth Cup

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

Pin Points

Led by 22-year-old Hayden Allis, the North coasted to a convincing victory over the South in the Karl Marth Cup -- an annual challenge match pitting bowlers from centers in the former Batavia Bowling Association (and now incorporating other halls in the Genesee Region).

Allis earned the Scott Wright Memorial Outstanding Bowler award in the team's 76.5-46.5 win.

For details and more news from around the local bowling scene -- including results of tournaments at Legion Lanes in Le Roy and Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia -- click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button