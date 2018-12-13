Pettinella: Hayden Allis 'MVP' as North rolls past South in Karl Marth Cup

Led by 22-year-old Hayden Allis, the North coasted to a convincing victory over the South in the Karl Marth Cup -- an annual challenge match pitting bowlers from centers in the former Batavia Bowling Association (and now incorporating other halls in the Genesee Region).

Allis earned the Scott Wright Memorial Outstanding Bowler award in the team's 76.5-46.5 win.

