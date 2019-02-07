Local Matters

February 7, 2019 - 8:37am

Pettinella: 'House pro' rules at Mancuso's tournament; GRUSBC Masters is Saturday

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

Pin Points

Batavian Rich Wagner barely made it into the finals, but came through in head-to-head action to capture the first "Super Sunday" handicap singles tournament at Mancuso Bowling Center.

Tournament bowlers have another chance this weekend when the Genesee Region USBC Masters unfolds at Scopano's Lanes in Oakfield.

For more about these events and other bowling news, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

