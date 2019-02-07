Pettinella: 'House pro' rules at Mancuso's tournament; GRUSBC Masters is Saturday

Batavian Rich Wagner barely made it into the finals, but came through in head-to-head action to capture the first "Super Sunday" handicap singles tournament at Mancuso Bowling Center.

Tournament bowlers have another chance this weekend when the Genesee Region USBC Masters unfolds at Scopano's Lanes in Oakfield.

