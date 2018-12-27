December 27, 2018 - 8:10am
Pettinella: Kent capitalizes on 'breaks' to capture PBA Clash; Calling all GRUSBC scratch bowlers
It was a "nine lives" scenario for PBA star Marshall Kent as he took advantage of several opportunities to win the unique PBA Clash, which was televised over the weekend.
Closer to home, the Genesee Region USBC Scratch Memorial singles tournament is set for Jan. 5-6 at Perry Bowling Center.
For these and other stories, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.
