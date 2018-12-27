Local Matters

December 27, 2018 - 8:10am

Pettinella: Kent capitalizes on 'breaks' to capture PBA Clash; Calling all GRUSBC scratch bowlers

Pin Points

It was a "nine lives" scenario for PBA star Marshall Kent as he took advantage of several opportunities to win the unique PBA Clash, which was televised over the weekend.

Closer to home, the Genesee Region USBC Scratch Memorial singles tournament is set for Jan. 5-6 at Perry Bowling Center.

